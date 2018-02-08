× Expect a freezing rain, snow mix across central Indiana this weekend

We’ll see a brief warm up Friday when highs will warm into the 40s. We’ll have cloudy skies with heavy snow over northern Indiana.

After a cloudy day, the snow will move south Friday night.

A mix of freezing rain and snow is likely Saturday through Sunday and snow accumulation is likely late Sunday.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Highs will rise above freezing Friday.

So far we have had 4 one-inch snows this season.

Our seasonal snow total is now up to nine inches.

Snow will develop over northern Indiana Friday.

Snow will move south early Saturday.

We’ll have clouds and a chance for a wintry mix Saturday.

Heavy snow is likely over northern Indiana through Saturday.

A wintry mix will move into the area early Sunday.

A wintry mix will change to snow late Sunday.