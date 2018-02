× Crash on I-465 westbound on the south side causing backups during commute

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Drivers on the south side of Indianapolis will encounter backups and slowdowns while heading westbound on I-465.

A crash on westbound I-465 near the State Road 37/Harding Street exit has blocked several lanes of the interstate.

INDOT traffic cams were showing significant traffic backups.

This is a developing story.