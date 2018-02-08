CBS4 Reads: Eliza Blaker School 55

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – CBS4 was honored to visit Eliza Blaker School 55 second graders Wednesday.

Anchor Angela Brauer explained the news business to the kids, showed them photos from behind-the-scenes and let them interview one another with the CBS4 microphone.

Because it’s Black History Month and the Olympics are starting, we read about American runner Jesse Owens.

When asked who they’d like to interview dead or alive, two kids said Jesse Owens and one said Harriet Tubman.

If you'd like us to visit your classroom for CBS4 Reads, you can submit your request here.