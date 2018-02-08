Accused Indy heroin dealer facing federal drug charge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Indianapolis man faces federal charges after his arrest last month in a drug investigation.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD officers and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Garbriel McQuay, 36, on Jan. 18, 2018.

A federal grand jury formally charged him on Tuesday, Feb. 6, with possession with the intent to distribute narcotics and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police received a tip that McQuay was selling heroin out of a home in the 6900 block of Michigan Road. Using techniques such as controlled buys, detectives developed probable cause for a search warrant.

Investigators found about 250 grams of heroin/fentanyl and a stolen .40-caliber Glock model 22 handgun during the search.

The investigation is part of a joint effort between IMPD and the DEA through the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program, an initiative that combines federal, state and local resources to investigate drug-trafficking operations.