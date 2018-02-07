Our financial expert, Andy Mattingly, joins us today to talk about why you'll want to file your taxes early this year. Waiting later to file could increase the time it takes for you to get your refund. If you are getting a refund you will have your money much quicker. The IRS started taking returns about a week ago and most people will see their refund in about 21 days if they use direct deposit.
Why you should file your taxes early
-
Tax Tips with Pete the Planner
-
Be sure to double check your paycheck in February once tax changes go into effect
-
Officials issue warning about risk of tax refund fraud
-
IRS issues warning about paying 2018 property taxes early
-
Homeowner takes next step in months-long dispute over storage shed
-
-
34 things you need to know about tax overhaul
-
Columbus police warn of scammers posing as officers, claiming victims owe back taxes
-
Company admits it ignored woman’s complaints about storage barn for months
-
Neil Diamond announces retirement from concert touring as he battles Parkinson’s disease
-
Check out how much you could save with tax bill calculator
-
-
Woman charged $350 after posting negative review of Brown County hotel
-
IRS rolls out new tax tables for promised bigger paychecks
-
Numbers to manage for financial health