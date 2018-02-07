Why you should file your taxes early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our financial expert, Andy Mattingly, joins us today to talk about why you'll want to file your taxes early this year. Waiting later to file could increase the time it takes for you to get your refund. If you are getting a refund you will have your money much quicker. The IRS started taking returns about a week ago and most people will see their refund in about 21 days if they use direct deposit.