Why you should file your taxes early

Posted 12:59 pm, February 7, 2018, by

Our financial expert, Andy Mattingly, joins us today to talk about why you'll want to file your taxes early this year. Waiting later to file could increase the time it takes for you to get your refund. If you are getting a refund you will have your money much quicker. The IRS started taking returns about a week ago and most people will see their refund in about 21 days if they use direct deposit.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s