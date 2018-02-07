Court docs: Jared Fogle says judge who sentenced him is biased because she has teen daughters

Posted 3:05 pm, February 7, 2018, by , Updated at 03:12PM, February 7, 2018

Jared Fogle walks into court on Nov. 19, 2015

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Disgraced Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle wants Judge Tanya Walton Pratt recused from his child pornography case. The reason: he thinks she’s prejudiced because she has two teenage daughters.

According to court documents obtained by CBS4, Fogle filed a motion on February 1, 2018 asking Pratt to recuse herself. He believes she showed bias in the case because it involves a teenage prostitute and teen girls being illegally photographed.

Court documents show he also believes she wrongly allowed prosecutors to charge him with conspiracy.

Fogle, who was charged in a child exploitation case, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive child pornography and traveling to have sex with minors.

Pratt sentenced the former Subway pitchman to 15 and a half years in prison despite the fact that the maximum prison sentence prosecutors recommended in accordance with a plea on child pornography and child sex charges was 12.5 years. Pratt told Fogle the court had the authority to sentence him to up to 50 years.

Fogle also paid $1.4 million to 14 minor victims in the case for counseling, support and recovery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s