Caught on camera: Vandal breaks into pizza shop and rips down security cameras

KOKOMO, Ind. - Police are looking for the vandal who caused thousands of dollars in damages to a local pizza shop.

“It’s just a mom and pop operation, so yes, it hurts,” explains Yogi Harrell, owner of Yogi’s Pizza.

Early Tuesday morning, surveillance cameras inside and outside Yogi’s Pizza captured a man breaking into the restaurant. One camera shows a man parking in the back and grabbing a cement block from his vehicle.

Harrell tells CBS4, the vandal tried using the cement block to break down the back door, but didn’t work. Once the man notices a camera hanging in the corner, you can see him rip it down.

“So, then he started tearing the cameras down outside and he worked his way around the building,” explains Harrell.

Harrell found the cement block thrown through his front door and shattered pieces of glass along the entry way. Once the vandal was inside the restaurant, he spends a few minutes looking around and tearing down every other camera, a total of ten.

“I thought what he thought once he took the camera down his picture is gone, that’s not the case. He’s not too smart,” explains Harrell.

As the vandal reaches for camera, he’s actually just giving a closer look at his face. The 73-year-old couldn’t find anything that this criminal stole.

“Why? It surprised me,” explains Harrell.

Detectives have the surveillance footage and Harrell has advice for this criminal.

“Get a job. Don’t steal off somebody else that will give you something if you just ask,” explains Harrell.

If you recognize the suspect in the footage, you’re asked to call Kokomo police.