× Man dies after January robbery, shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man who was injured in a January robbery and shooting has passed away.

The incident was reported on Jan. 9 just after 3 p.m. Police were called to Community East Hospital on a report of a person who had been shot. The victim was transported to Methodist Hospital for surgery.

A witness on the scene told authorities that he and the victim, Chad LaPlante, were supposed to buy a gaming system from someone. Once they arrived at the sale location at 32nd Street and Emerson Avenue, they were held up by two male suspects.

One suspect was about 20 years old, and the other was around 30 years old. At some point the older suspect shot LaPlante as he tried to run away.

IMPD said Tuesday Chad LaPlante died from complications of his injuries.

No suspects have been arrested in the case. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Anonymous callers may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.