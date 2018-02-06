× Lafayette police search for missing woman

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. Alicia Casillas-Faulkner was last seen in the area of Cambridge Estate Apartments in the 3600 block of St Rd 38 E, during the morning of Monday January 29.

She is 25-years-old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is possibly in the company of Eric Richardson. Richardson is 45-years-old, 6 feet 3 inches tall, approximately 240 pounds, with a bald or balding head and brown eyes. He is believed to be homeless and living in Lafayette.

If anyone has any information about either person’s whereabouts please contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or through the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.