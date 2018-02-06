Josh McDaniels spurns Colts, will stay with Patriots

Posted 7:58 pm, February 6, 2018, by , Updated at 08:08PM, February 6, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels talks with Dion Lewis #33 prior to Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Josh McDaniels era with the Indianapolis Colts is over before it officially began.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirms to CBS4 that McDaniels has informed the team he will not be accepting its head coaching position after agreeing to a contract. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Colts announced early Tuesday they had agreed with McDaniels to succeed Chuck Pagano, and a formal press conference was scheduled for Wednesday.

However, Schefter reported Patriots owner Robert Kraft approached McDaniels over the past 48 hours and “sweetened’’ his contract to keep him from relocating to Indianapolis. He will remain Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator for seventh consecutive season.

The Colts, meanwhile, are in scramble mode.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s