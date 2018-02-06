Josh McDaniels spurns Colts, will stay with Patriots
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Josh McDaniels era with the Indianapolis Colts is over before it officially began.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirms to CBS4 that McDaniels has informed the team he will not be accepting its head coaching position after agreeing to a contract. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Colts announced early Tuesday they had agreed with McDaniels to succeed Chuck Pagano, and a formal press conference was scheduled for Wednesday.
However, Schefter reported Patriots owner Robert Kraft approached McDaniels over the past 48 hours and “sweetened’’ his contract to keep him from relocating to Indianapolis. He will remain Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator for seventh consecutive season.
The Colts, meanwhile, are in scramble mode.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.