Indiana creeps one step closer toward getting an official state insect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A flicker of hope remains for fifth grade students in Lafayette who have worked hard toward getting Indiana an official state insect.

Senate Bill 236, a measure that would make the Say’s Firefly the official state insect, passed out of the full Senate by a vote of 48-0 on Tuesday.

Students from Cumberland and Happy Hollow Elementary Schools have researched, developed and persistently lobbied for this bill. This year Gov. Eric Holcomb took on their cause and made it part of his legislative agenda.

The insect was named by entomologist Thomas Say in 1826 while he lived in the southwestern Indiana town of New Harmony.

The pupils have argued that the lightning bug best represents Indiana because of its agricultural benefits and place in American history.

The bill now goes to the House for a vote.