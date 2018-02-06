× “I don’t know why I’m here” says suspect in drunk driving crash that killed Colts player

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– The man accused of killing Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and a Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe appeared briefly in court this morning.

Manuel Orrego-Savala told the judge through the interpreter “I don’t know why I’m here. I wasn’t driving that car.”

During the court hearing, the judge referred to him as Alex Cabrera. That’s the alias he originally gave state police.

Now prosecutors are trying to determine his exact identity and the charges he will face.

“This is a fairly complex investigation. There are a number of factors involved. You have two different individuals who lost their lives during the course of this incident. So we’re trying to put together all the physical evidence and what took place in terms of the crash,” Marion County Chief Trial Deputy Ryan Mears.

Indiana State Police said Orrego-Savala, an undocumented immigrant, had been deported in both 2007 and 2009.

Officials say driving drunk and without a license when he struck Jackson and Monroe along I-70 Sunday morning.

His initial hearing is set for tomorrow morning.