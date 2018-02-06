× Authorities identify man seen in disturbing child pornography video that went viral

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A man wanted in connection with a video showing the sexual assault of a child that went viral last week now faces multiple charges.

Germain Moore, 44, was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, according to WJBK. He’s accused of sexually assaulting three girls all under the age of 13 from 2011 and 2017. The abuse happened in both Alabama and Detroit, prosecutors said. Authorities have ordered full extradition in the case.

Charges against Moore include sexual assault of a child, distribution of video depicting the assault and criminal sexual conduct.

The multi-state investigation intensified after video surfaced of a sexual assault involving a child. The video spread across Facebook as people tried to find the man.

But sharing the video could have legal repercussions for those who do so, since spreading child pornography is illegal no matter the intent. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was one of several agencies that urged people not to share the video.

ATTENTION PLEASE

To everyone concerned about the viral video involving the small child, PLEASE STOP SHARING IT. Think of the child and how this will affect her. The child is safe, and the male has been identified. This is not in Indiana. Thank you all for your genuine concerns. — IMPD East District (@IMPDEast) February 3, 2018

Authorities said the child seen in the video has been found and is safe.

Police in Montgomery, Alabama, said a second man was arrested in connection with the case. Authorities said 42-year-old Jerrell Washington wasn’t involved in the creation of the video, according to WHNT. However, he’s accused of sharing it. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.

The state and federal investigation into the case is ongoing.