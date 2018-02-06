Another blast of snow expected Tuesday night for parts of central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few flurries wrap up this morning, and temperatures start very chilly.

Highs are expected to be near 30 this afternoon with clouds off and on throughout the day.

The next round of wintry weather arrives overnight. While accumulations are expected to remain similar to last night’s snow, higher accumulations could be possible farther south.

Snow will arrive around midnight or later and continue through early morning. Unlike Monday night’s event, this one could be delayed and still be ongoing for the Wednesday commute.

About an inch of snow is expected, with 2 to 4 inches possible farther south. Winter Weather Advisories are in place south and east of Indianapolis metro, including the cities of Columbus, Bloomington and Seymour and Richmond.

Snow wraps up Wednesday morning and drier conditions move in until Thursday night.