× A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the southern half of Indiana through 10am Wednesday.

Get ready for a messy Wednesday morning. A storm system moving up from the south will spread ice and snow across the state. This system will bring heavier accumulations than we saw Monday night.

Up to and inch of snow is likely in Indianapolis with heavier amounts on the south side of town.

South of I-70 heavier ice and snow will accumulate overnight.

A third chance for precipitation this week will begin as light snow Friday night, change to rain/snow mix for Saturday and end as light snow Sunday morning. Some accumulation is possible this weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the southern half of Indiana through 10am Wednesday.

Snow arrives after Midnight.

Heavy snow arrives by 3am.

Ice and snow will mix south of I-70.

Snow will continue though the morning rush hour.

The heaviest ice and snow wil lfall south of I-70.

More snow will develop Friday night.

Rain and snow showers are likely Saturday.

Light snow is likely early Sunday.