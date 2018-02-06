× 2 suspects arrested in 2012 Kokomo Village Pantry robbery, shooting

KOKOMO, Ind.– Two people are in custody in connection with a 2012 shooting of a Village Pantry clerk.

On March 26, 2012, police were called to the Village Pantry at 1515 West Lincoln Road. Officers found a 50-year-old store clerk suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and survived.

Surveillance video from the store was released in 2012. It showed a suspect walk into the store wearing a ski mask and gloves. He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. After the clerk was robbed and shot, the suspect fled from the store on foot.

In December 2017, Kokomo Police Department investigators received an anonymous tip in the case which led them to issue arrest warrants for Christopher Voiles, 40, of Kokomo and Victoria Voiles, 26, of Kokomo.

Kansas State Police notified Kokomo police on Feb. 1 that both suspects were in their custody after a police chase. They were driving a vehicle reported stolen to Kokomo police in January.

After crashing the car, the two suspects were taken into custody. They are awaiting extradition to Howard County for the 2012 crime. They both face charges of attempted murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Kokomo police urge anyone with information about cold cases to come forward. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Michael Banush at (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS with an anonymous tip.