Pacers’ Darren Collison to miss 2-3 weeks following knee surgery

The Pacers announced Monday afternoon that Darren Collison will undergo knee surgery and is expected to miss the next two to three weeks. Indiana’s starting point guard is scheduled to have arthroscopic surgery Tuesday on his left knee. The Pacers will also be without All-Star Victor Oladipo against Washington, due to a reported illness.

Already with Darren Collison out for the next 2-3 weeks, Victor Oladipo (illness) is also out tonight. McMillan says he’ll start Cory Joseph and Lance Stephenson tonight against the Wizards. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 5, 2018

The Pacers host the Wizards on Monday night, then hit the road for games at New Orleans on Wednesday and Boston on Friday. The Pacers final game before the All-Star Break is against the Nets in Brooklyn on February 15. It’s likely the earliest Collison would return is February 23 when the Pacers resume play from the break at home against the Hawks.

The team also announced Monday that they recalled Glenn Robinson III from a brief rehab assignment with the Mad Ants.