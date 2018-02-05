× Larry Nassar abuse case shocks former patient living in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Larry Nassar left a Michigan courtroom Monday to live what will likely be the rest of this life behind bars. Among those keeping an eye on the sentencing of the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor was an Indianapolis resident who said Nassar treated him throughout high school.

“It was hard to believe. It was tough. I don’t get how someone could do that to so many different girls, so many different ages. And it’s just hard to fathom how anybody could do that,” Austin Holtz said.

Holtz attended high school in Michigan, where he said he played football, basketball and baseball. He lives in central Indiana now.

“He treated me for shoulder, ankle and knee injuries throughout my high school career,” Holtz said.

Nassar worked as an athletic doctor for several sports teams at Holt Public Schools through a contract with Michigan State University until Sept. 2016, according to the school district.

Holtz said while Nassar could be described as socially awkward, he was professional with him and called the news of the wide scale abuse shocking. He said he manipulated many people.

“We never saw it happening and it happened. Anything can happen anytime anywhere it might not be to this level it could be something small but there’s always something out there,” Holtz said.

The district’s superintendent said they became aware through victim impact statements aired on local television of reports of three former students were abused by Nassar when he scheduled treatments on their property.

“Since then, we have reached out to offer our support and assistance to the survivors; we also continue to inform current and former students of their rights to file complaints with us and with law enforcement,” superintendent Dr. David Hornack wrote in a statement.

Monday marked the end of three weeks of court hearings in which survivors detailed their abuse and pain, addressed Nassar and called for change within the organizations he worked.

A judge in Eaton County, Michigan, where he pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct, sentenced him to 40 to 125 years in prison.

Last month, a judge in Ingham County sentenced him to up to 175 years behind bars, and he previously received a 60-year sentence in federal court.

In total, more than 200 survivors addressed the court.

“It’s just he got, he got what he deserved. He’s going to spend his life in prison,” Holtz said.