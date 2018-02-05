Click here for school delays and closings

Indiana paratrooper, 19, found dead in North Carolina

Posted 8:26 am, February 5, 2018, by

Photo of Pfc. Connor Brown courtesy of WTVD

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division has been found dead in North Carolina.

According to WTVD, the division’s report doesn’t release any details about the circumstances of 19-year-old Pfc. Connor T. Brown’s death. An investigation is ongoing.

The Chesterton, Indiana, native joined the Army in June 2016 and was stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville.

Lt. Col. Robert McChrystal, commander of the 1st Battalion, 508th PIR, says the service is “forever grateful” for Brown’s decision to volunteer during wartime.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s