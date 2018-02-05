× Indiana paratrooper, 19, found dead in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division has been found dead in North Carolina.

According to WTVD, the division’s report doesn’t release any details about the circumstances of 19-year-old Pfc. Connor T. Brown’s death. An investigation is ongoing.

The Chesterton, Indiana, native joined the Army in June 2016 and was stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville.

Lt. Col. Robert McChrystal, commander of the 1st Battalion, 508th PIR, says the service is “forever grateful” for Brown’s decision to volunteer during wartime.