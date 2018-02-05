× House backs bill eliminating fees for Indiana’s lifetime handgun permits

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The fees for Indiana’s lifetime handgun permits would be eliminated under a proposal endorsed by the Indiana House.

The bill cleared the House in a 70-20 vote Monday. Anyone wanting to legally carry a handgun in public would still be required to undergo a background check before obtaining a state permit, but the lifetime licensing fees of up to $125 would be eliminated starting in July 2019.

Some Republicans have sought a full repeal of Indiana’s handgun permit law, saying it infringes on gun owners’ Second Amendment rights.

Bill supporters argue it remove a cost burden on gun owners and say the state will address the potential $11 million loss of fee revenue that goes toward police training and equipment.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.