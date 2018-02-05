Here are some of the most memorable Super Bowl ads of 2018

Some people watch for the game, others simple want to see the commercials. Super Bowl LII featured its share of memorable ads this year. Let’s take a look at some of them!

Pepsi: This is the Pepsi

Pepsi touted the popularity of its signature soda through the years. The ad included Cindy Crawford in a nod to one of the soda company’s most famous commercials.

Tourism Australia: Son of a Legend

Those rumors of a Crocodile Dundee reboot featuring the titular characters son got a lot of buzz in recent weeks. As it turns out, it was simply an advertisement for Australia tourism. The commercial featured Aussie stars including Chris Hemsworth and Paul Hogan. Other ads included appearances from Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe and more.

Rocket Mortgage

Quicken turned to Keegan-Michael Key and Big Sean for its ad touting Rocket Mortgage, the app it says improves the painful process of applying for a mortgage.

Sprint: Evelyn

A scientist working on advanced artificial intelligence is taken aback when his creations make fun of him for paying too much for cell phone service. He switches from Verizon to Sprint—and explains to a clerk that his “co-workers” were making fun of him.

Jeep: Jeep Jurassic

The ever-reliable Jeff Goldblum starred in this ad from Jeep. In it, he recalls being chased by a T-rex in Jurassic Park—and fantasizes about turning the tables on the predator in a Jeep Wrangler. The commercial includes a plug for the upcoming movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

NFL: Touchdown Celebrations to Come

In one of the most amusing commercials during the big game, Giants quarterback Eli Manning and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. rehearse their touchdown celebration: a recreation of the big finale from Dirty Dancing.

Kia: Feel Something Again

Kia’s commercial for its new Stinger features rocker Steven Tyler driving the car backwards—and emerging as a younger version of himself via some digital de-aging. The commercial’s message? “Feeling something again.”

Toyota: Good Odds

Toyota’s heartfelt commercial followed the journey of Lauren Woolstencroft, who defied the odds to become a gold medalist in the Paralympics. Woolsencroft was born without legs below the knee and with a missing left arm below the elbow yet defied the odds to become a champion.

E-Trade: This is Getting Old

E-Trade tried tapped into a fear everyone probably has at some point in their life: have we saved enough to retire on our own terms—and if not, how long will we have to work? The commercial shows older people working in vocations from lifeguards to basketball referees, surgeons, IT support and more.

Tide: It’s a Tide Ad

Tide went super-meta with its ads featuring Stranger Things star David Harbour. The commercials parodied just about every type of Super Bowl ad out there, from car commercials to beer ads to cola spots.

Skittles: David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer appeared in this brief, bizarre commercial from Skittles. The company released a series of brief teasers and said the commercial would only be shown to one person. As it turns out, the “real” version was seen only by a teenager named Marcos.

Coca-Cola: The Wonder of Us

There’s a Coke for everyone. That’s the point of Coca-Cola’s commercial, which tried to strike a heartfelt tone to remind us that we’re all unique.

M&M’s: Human

This fun commercial from M&M’s has Red wishing he was human—only to turn into Danny DeVito. On one hand, he’s happy because no one’s trying to eat him. On the other hand, no one seems very impressed with his new form.

Amazon: Alexa Loses Her Voice

What happens when Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa loses her voice? Chaos—complete chaos.

Michelob Ultra: “The Perfect Fit” and “I Like Beer”

Chris Pratt appeared in a pair of commercials for Michelob Ultra. In one, he works to become the perfect pitchman for the brand while the other ad features lots of singing and fitness activities.

Pringles: Wow

Bill Hader starred in this commercial from Pringles, which aimed to show viewers that they could produce different flavors of Pringles chips to make exciting flavor combinations.

Budweiser: Stand by You

No Clydesdales, no gimmicky humor. Budweiser tried to go straight to the heart this year with its “Stand by You” ad, which highlighted the company’s efforts to provide millions of cans of water to cities across the country affected by natural disasters.

Stella Artois and Water.org

Movie star Matt Damon started water.org in hopes of bringing clean water to the developing world. He and the organization teamed up with Stella Artois to advocate for the cause and encourage viewers to buy a special chalice that will purportedly help provide up to 5 years of water for 1 person in the developing world.

Lexus: Black Panther

The latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Black Panther, which opens on Feb. 16. This ad from Lexus gives fans a special preview of the movie and, of course, shows off the stylish Lexus LS500 F Sport and star Chadwick Boseman.

Doritos Blaze vs. Mountain Dew Ice

Ice and fire collided in this commercial, which saw stars Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman breaking out some verse from Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott (the music stars also made appearances). The commercial was heavily teased before the game.

Groupon: Who Wouldn’t

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish stars in this ad, which encourages people to use Groupon in order to support local businesses. Who wouldn’t want to support such a good thing? Well, the rich guy who ended up getting a football kicked right into his you-know-what.

Dodge Ram: Built to Serve

A commercial for Dodge Ram drew lot of criticism on social media. The message is sound: showing people aspiring to do great things for their community. It’s the shots of Dodge Ram trucks interspersed over a voiceover from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that made many feel like it went too far.

Dodge Ram: Icelandic Vikings

A different ad from Dodge Ram took a more humorous approach, avoiding controversy of the other one. The spot features a horde of Vikings singing “We Will Rock You” while piling on the pickup truck.

Several movies also debuted commercials during the game:

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars fans were treated to their first look at the new movie, which opens in May and tells the story of a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) years before he joined the Rebellion. The brief clip shows glimpses of a young Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) along with some shots of Chewbacca and the legendary Millennium Falcon.

Skyscraper

It seems like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in every movie these days! The movie star gave the world its first look at his new action film Skyscraper, which has a Die Hard vibe and features Johnson trying to save his family from a towering 240-floor building.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Tom Cruise returns in the sixth installment of the long-running action franchise. This time, he’ll match wits with Henry Cavill (who plays Superman in DC’s superhero movie series). The trailer features chases, explosions, and, of course, shots of Cruise’s signature running style.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World was a surprise smash in 2015—and of course Universal would green light a sequel to a film that grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide. The trailer shows lots of dino-centric action along with glimpses of returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War

The Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off in 2008 with the first Iron Man movie. Since then, the franchise has dominated the worldwide box office with its shared-universe approach to storytelling. A brief spot for May’s Infinity War gave fans another glimpse at the upcoming blockbuster.

The Cloverfield Paradox

In a pretty shocking move, Netflix showed a trailer for the latest movie in the Cloverfield series—and then announced that the movie would be available for streaming right after the Super Bowl. The movie had been previously slated for a theatrical release later this year.