Former IMPD officer pleads guilty in shooting of detective
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A former IMPD officer pleaded guilty to charges connected to the shooting of an off-duty detective.
Adrian “Scott” Aurs entered a guilty plea Monday to two counts of pointing a firearm and one count of aggravated battery.
Aurs was arrested in July 2016 after he was accused of shooting at an off-duty detective who was at his estranged wife’s apartment to take a report on a domestic dispute.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Aurs then fled along I-74, calling his father-in-law to apologize before being arrested following a standoff on a highway bridge over the Ohio River by the Cincinnati Police SWAT team.
His employment with IMPD was terminated in December 2017.