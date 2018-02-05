× Former IMPD Chief named to top Denver public safety post

DENVER – Troy Riggs, the former Public Safety Director and later Police Chief in Indianapolis, was named as the new Executive Director of Public Safety in Denver.

Mayor Michael Hancock touted Riggs’ “national reputation for excellence in criminal justice and public safety.”

During his tenure in Indianapolis, Riggs presided over the city’s response to the Richmond Hill explosion, balancing the Department of Public Safety’s books, jump starting IMPD’s hiring process and academy classes, re-emphasizing data- and intel-led policing and unraveling ill-advised technology, communication and facilities initiatives begun before his arrival in 2012.

In Denver, Riggs will oversee police, fire, sheriffs, emergency dispatch community corrections, safety youth and gang reduction initiatives for the Mile High City.

Riggs first came to the attention of the Hancock administration through his work on data-led policing issues on behalf of the Indianapolis-based Sagamore Institute.