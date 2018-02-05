× Farmhouse fire kills 1, injures 5 in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. — A 39-year-old man who was entrapped in a farmhouse fire in Frankfort died from his injuries Monday afternoon.

The fire department says the man, who has not been identified, was pulled from the structure in the 2200 block of Rossville Ave. early in the morning. CPR was performed on him before he was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where he passed away around 3:30 p.m.

The man was one of six people who were injured, including a 5-year-old boy. That boy had to be airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Two other victims were taken by ambulance to a Lafayette hospital and another went to IU Health in Frankfort.

The conditions of the victims were not known as of Monday night.

Officials say the house fire was under control by 4 a.m.