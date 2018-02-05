× Farmhouse fire injures six in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind.–A farm house fire in Frankfort, Indiana Monday morning injured six people, including a five-year-old boy.

Officials in Frankfort say the fire started at around 2:20 a.m. Monday at a two-story farmhouse in the 2200 block of Rossville Ave.

Of the six people injured, officials say an adult male had to be pulled from the burning home and airlifted to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. A five-year-old boy also suffered injuries and needed to be lifelined to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Their conditions are unknown this morning.

Two other victims were taken by ambulance to a Lafayette hospital and another went to IU Health in Frankfort.

Officials say the house fire was under control by 4:00 a.m.