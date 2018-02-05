Daniel Nations, questioned in Delphi murder case, returns to Indiana for court hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Daniel Nations appeared in court Monday for an initial hearing in Johnson County, where he’s accused of failing to register as a sex offender.

Nations was extradited from Colorado, where he was arrested after being accused of using a hatchet to threaten hikers on a trail. Detectives from Indiana traveled to Colorado last year to interview Nations in connection with the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi.

While he was considered a “person of interest” in the Delphi investigation, Indiana State Police said they’re not actively investigating him right now. They said in October that they had no specific information that would "include or exclude" him as a suspect.

The two teens were found murdered on Feb. 14, 2017, in a case that has captured national attention. Police released a photo and composite sketch of the suspected killer, along with a recording of a voice saying, “Down the hill.” The murders remain unsolved.

Johnson County prosecutors wouldn’t address the Delphi case when asked about Nations’ hearing on Monday. During the court appearance, a preliminary plea of not guilty was entered and Nations was assigned a public defender.

Authorities in Bartholomew County currently have a hold on Nations regarding a case there related to public indecency/fondling. If he’s released on bond from Johnson County, he would then be transported to Bartholomew County.

As for the Johnson County case, he’s due back in court March 28 for another hearing. A jury trial has been scheduled for May 22, 2018.