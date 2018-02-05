Cold pattern emerges with snow in the forecast Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Very cold temperatures will kick off the work week as a very active pattern emerges.

Temperatures begin in the single digits and below zero in a few spots, but slightly warmer numbers are expected for Monday afternoon. Some sunshine, along with south or southwest winds, will move the highs to near 30.

Clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon, ahead of the next snow-maker. Light snow is expected to begin between 8 p.m. and midnight, and should be relatively quick to end. Snowfall totals will be around an inch, with as much as 2 inches possible north of Indianapolis.

Tonight’s snowy system is likely to be gone by early morning, but a few flurries may linger through the day.

The next snow-maker arrives with slightly later timing on Tuesday night. Snow showers may begin around midnight, and wrap up in the early morning. This system could impact the Wednesday morning commute and a few inches of accumulation could be possible.

Thankfully, we’ll get a small break before the next system arrives on Friday. Unfortunately, that one may not be in and out so quickly.

Snow may begin on Friday as temperatures rise. Wintry mix could change to rain by Saturday. Finally, the rain may change back to snow as the system wraps up early Sunday morning.