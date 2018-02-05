1-2″ snow is likely overnight in central Indiana
Get ready for an active week with several chances for snow. A series of cold fronts will move across the state and keep temps near freezing all week.
The first system will arrive overnight and bring a quick blast of snow by sunrise. 1-2″ of snow is likely north of I-70.
Another chance for accumulating snow will come Tuesday night through Wednesday.
A third chance for precipitation this week will begin ans light snow Friday night, change to rain/snow mix for Saturday and end as light snow Sunday morning. Some accumulation is possible this weekend.
We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect over the northern third of the state.
Snow will accumulate overnight.
Snow will peak around Midnight.
Snow will taper off after 2am.
We’ll have a cloudy Tuesday morning.
More snow develops late Friday.
A rain/snow mix is likely Saturday.
Snow will end Sunday morning.