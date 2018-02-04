× Two killed in crash involving Amtrak train, freight train

(CNN) — Two people were killed in a crash involving a freight train and an Amtrak passenger train headed to Miami early Sunday in South Carolina, authorities said.

In addition to the fatalities, more than 50 people were injured, according to Derrec Becker of South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Amtrak Train 91 was involved in the crash with a CSX freight train about 2:35 a.m. in Cayce. The lead engine and some passenger cars derailed, Amtrak said in a statement.

The train was operating between New York and Miami, and had 139 passengers and eight crew members, it added.

This is the latest incident involving an Amtrak train in the past few weeks.

In December, an Amtrak train derailed near DuPont in Washington state and hurtled off an overpass onto Interstate 5, killing three people and injuring dozens. The Amtrak engineer on that train told investigators he mistook a signal and braked moments before the deadly crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Last week, an Amtrak train carrying members of Congress to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a truck near Charlottesville, Virginia. Investigators looking into the crash are focusing on the actions of the driver of a truck, a source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.