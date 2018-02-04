Teacher accused of assaulting student over pledge to flag

Posted 11:52 am, February 4, 2018, by

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Police say they’re investigating an allegation that a Colorado middle school teacher assaulted a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

KUSA-TV reports the teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave while officers look into the alleged incident, which occurred Thursday at Angevine Middle School in Lafayette, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of downtown Denver.

Police did not give details about the nature of the alleged assault.

Boulder Valley School District spokesman Randy Barber says district policy allows students to stand or sit for the flag pledge.

Barber identified the teacher as Karen Smith, a 20-year employee of the district who teaches physical education. No phone number could be found for her.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s