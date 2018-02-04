× Suspected drunk driver strikes and kills 2 standing along I-70 on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say a suspected drunk driver struck and killed two people standing along I-70 on the west side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.

A state trooper discovered the wreckage just west of Holt Road shortly before 4 a.m. As the officer slowed to stop for the crash, police say he struck the body of one of the victims in the center lane.

Police believe the victims were standing outside of a passenger car stopped on the side of the interstate when 37-year-old Alex Cabrera Gonsales drove a black Ford F-150 onto the emergency shoulder and struck the rear of the car, as well as the victims.

According to police, Gonsales fled the scene on foot, but the trooper who discovered the crash apprehended him shortly after on the ramp to Holt Road.

Police believe Gonsales was intoxicated and was driving without a license. He was transported to the Marion County Jail. Toxicology results are pending.

Weather is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

The identities of the victims are being withheld until family can be notified.

All lanes of I-70 westbound were closed at Holt Road as authorities investigated. The interstate has since been reopened.