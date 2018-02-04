Colts player Edwin Jackson struck, killed by suspected drunk driver on I-70

Quick moving weather system to bring snow to Hoosier state Monday night

Posted 8:19 pm, February 4, 2018, by , Updated at 09:24PM, February 4, 2018

We’re watching another quick moving weather system that will bring another chance for snow Monday evening in to early Tuesday morning.

As of Sunday night, the system is passing over the northern Rocky Mountains in Idaho and Montana.  It will quickly moving east/southeast in to the central Plains Monday morning.  You should be able to see snow developing in Iowa late Monday morning as the system comes towards Indiana.

Computer model projection of radar/satellite imagery.

Snow should begin to move in to the CBS4 viewing area Monday evening and be out of the area prior to the Tuesday morning commute.

At this time, this looks to be more of a “northern” snow maker, meaning highest snow totals will be over the northern third of the state.

This system will have a bit more moisture to work with as compared to the one moving through the state today (Sunday).  A 30-computer model average suggests 0.08″ of liquid to produce snow in Indianapolis.  Go further north towards Lafayette, Kokomo and Peru the amount nearly doubles – 0.19″.  Overall, I think we should see a 13:1 to 14:1 snow to liquid ratio.

Data supports around a half inch to nearly 1.5″ of snow in Indianapolis.  In northern communities like Lafayette and Peru, data suggests 1.6″ to 3.6″ of snow.  There will likely be a sharp cut-off of snow totals south of Indianapolis.

We have another weather system we’ll have to keep an eye on that arrives late Tuesday night, bringing snow through Wednesday morning.  This system may bring accumulating snow with higher amounts south of Indianapolis.  Stay tuned!

