× Marion police investigating deaths of 2 teens as suspected murder-suicide

MARION, Ind. — Authorities are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Marion.

Police say a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were found dead inside of a residence in the 400 block of East Lincoln Street at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

A handgun was also found at the scene and collected as evidence.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office has scheduled autopsies for both teens.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.