× Lawrence police investigating crash that killed 2, critically injured 2

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Two people were killed and others were critically injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lawrence Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 7800 block of East 46th Street. That’s near Pendleton Pike. Both directions of East 46th Street were closed due to the crash, but were later reopened.

Police say the crash involved one vehicle going eastbound and one going westbound. One vehicle crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the other.

The drivers of both of vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. Each car had a passenger, who were both transported to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police say there was an Uber and Lyft sticker on one of the cars. It is unclear if the car was in service at the time.

Police believe alcohol and speed were possible contributor to the crash. Officers on the scene said they smelled alcohol and found containers at the crash scene.