Lawrence police investigate fatal accident: two dead, two others critical

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Two people are dead and others are in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident in Lawrence.

Both directions of East 46th Street are closed, and will be for the next several hours.

This happened around 3 a.m., early Sunday morning in the 7800 block of East 46th Street.

That’s near Pendleton Pike.

Police say the crash involved one vehicle going eastbound and one going westbound.

One vehicle crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the other.

The drivers of both of vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

Each car had a passenger, who were both transported to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police say there was an Uber and Lyft sticker on one of the cars.

It is unclear if the car was in service at the time.

Police believe alcohol and speed were possible contributor to the crash.

Officers on the scene said they smelled alcohol and found containers at the crash scene.

46th street will be closed for the next few hours as investigators process and clean up the scene.

We have a crew on the scene right now, and we will keep you updated.