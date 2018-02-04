IN Focus: Candidates discuss race for U.S. Senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - It was a busy week at the secretary of state's office, with multiple U.S. Senate candidates officially filing for this year's Senate race.

In the video above, we talk with incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) and his three leading Republican challengers, Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN), Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN), and former State Rep. Mike Braun (R-IN), who has now filed more signatures than any other candidate in the race.

Braun also led all Republicans in fourth quarter fundraising with $2 million raised, though much of that amount came from money Braun loaned to his own campaign.

Still, Braun has now pulled nearly even with Rokita and Messer in terms of total cash on hand, with Donnelly still leading the way overall.

Democrats were quick to pounce on the fundraising figures, in a statement earlier this week: