IN Focus: Banks, Carson discuss controversial GOP memo

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana lawmakers are responding to the release of the controversial memo alleging surveillance abuses in the investigation into the 2016 election.

In the video above, two members of Congress share their views on the memo, and what it could mean for the ongoing Russia investigation.

"Well I'm disappointed," said Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN), who sits on the House intelligence committee. "I think the memo is misleading, which is why the Democrats' counter memo can provide some context to a degree."

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) issued this statement:

“I support transparency, and I am glad the American people can now read this memo. The contents of the memo are deeply troubling, and those responsible for abusing the FISA process must be held accountable. Ultimately, we must follow the truth, which is why it remains important for the Mueller investigation to continue without interruption. I also hope that the committee’s minority report will be released soon so that it too will be available to all Americans.”

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) issued this statement:

“I support our nation’s law enforcement officers, our intelligence community, and the work they do every day to keep our communities safe. I support making as much information public as is possible without compromising that work. The American people deserve a full picture of the facts.”

Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN) issued this statement:

“The information in this document is extremely troubling and indicates that real bias against President Trump’s campaign existed at the highest levels of our government under the Obama Administration. Washington bureaucrats should never abuse their power for political gain and we need to ensure those responsible are held accountable. The American people deserve better.”

Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN) issued this statement: