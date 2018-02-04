× IFD battling two alarm apartment fire on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Firefighters are battling a two alarm fire Sunday night on the south side at Stone Lake Lodge Apartments.

Just before 6 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 2900 block of E. Hanna Ave. on the report of a fire through the roof.

That scene is just west of the I-65/465 interchange.

At 6:15 p.m., firefighters were told to pull out of the building and to start fighting the fire from the outside.

It was upgraded to a two alarm fire as more units were called to the scene.

