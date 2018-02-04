× Eagles beat Patriots to win first Super Bowl in franchise history, 41-33

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Eagles have won their first Super Bowl in franchise history after beating New England tonight, 41-33.

Philadelphia, seeking revenge for their 2004 loss to New England, started off the game in the right direction.

They marched down the field for a long 14-play, 67 yard drive that resulted in a field goal.

After Brady and company matched with a field goal of their own, former Bears receiver Alshon Jeffrey hauled in a 34 yard bomb from backup QB Nick Foles.

After dominating the Vikings defensively, Philly showed they came to play after stopping the Patriots second drive deep in the red zone. New England missed a chip shot to keep it 9-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Alshon Jeffrey kept pressure on New England’s secondary, which was missing all-pro Malcom Butler for unknown reasons, by setting up LeGarrette Blount’s 21 -yard scamper to make it 15-3.

New England kept the small ball going, with another field goal at the 7:24 mark to cut the lead to 15-6.

The trend of missing extra points kept going when the Patriots missed theirs following a 26 yard pass to running back James White.

After New England failed a trick play earlier in the 2nd, Eagles coach Doug Pederson dove into his stash and whipped out a doozy.

During an end-to-round, the ball was pitched back to Zach Ertz and he connected with QB Nick Foles to take the Eagles to a 22-12 halftime lead.

Justin Timberlake returned to the Super Bowl stage and delivered an amazing performance, including a great Prince tribute.

The scoring did not stop in the second half.

Brady marched the Patriots right down the field to score, ending with a 5-yard td pass to Rob Gronkowski.

The Eagles matched right back with a long 11-play drive, 85 yard drive resulting in a touchdown to WR Corey Clement. Both playcallers must have felt invincible during the third quarter, as New England came right back and scored on a 26-yard pass from Brady to Chris Hogan.

At the end of the third, New England and Philly combined to break the record for most yards combined in a Super Bowl…at the end of the third.

Another Jake Elliot field goal added on to the lead for Philly, to 32-26.

That didn’t last long when the Patriots took their first lead of the game with 9:22 left. Once again, Brady connected with Gronk.

For the first time in the game, Nick Foles was forced to lead an offense from behind. Doug Pederson decided to go for it on fourth down in his own zone with around 5:15 left and was successful.

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without a little controversy. With 2:30 left, Foles connected with Zach Ertz for an acrobatic touchdown catch. It would be reviewed, but the catch was upheld.

The Eagles were unable to convert a huge two-point conversion to go up 7, leaving the chance for Tom Brady and New England to win in dramatic fashion.

But, Brandon Graham ended up being the hero with a massive sack, fumble with 2:09 left.

With a timeout left, New England’s defense was able to stop Philly for a field goal with 1:05 left to make it 41-33.

Leaving Brady with time for another amazing drive. He was unable to perform the miracle, cementing the Eagles first ever Super Bowl win, 41-33.