Avon police looking for suspect after man shot in the chest Saturday night

AVON, Ind. — Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Avon police responded to reports of a person shot.

Once they arrived at the 100 block of Avon Village Drive, they found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Police are still looking for the suspect, but believe this is an isolated incident.

They say they do not believe the public is in any danger at this time.

The Assistant Chief of the Avon Police Department, Brian Nugent, said they are talking to witnesses to try to figure out just what happened.

“We do have an individual who has been identified as a witness and detectives are following up on suspect information as we speak,” he said.

Officials say the victim was shot outside of the house.

His current condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.