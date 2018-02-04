× Avon police arrest 19-year-old girl, juvenile after shooting Saturday night

AVON, Ind. — Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Avon police responded to reports of a person shot.

Once they arrived at the 100 block of Avon Village Drive, they found one man, later identified as 18-year-old Austin Sloan, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say he was shot outside of the house, on the street.

The responding officers were able to apply emergency medical aid to the victim.

The man was transported to Methodist Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He remains in critical condition.

After an investigation, police arrested 19-year-old Kelsi Glass and a 14-year-old boy for their involvement in the shooting.

Final charges will be determined by the Hendricks County Prosecutors Office.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and the public did not face any danger.

The investigation is ongoing.