Marion police investigating deaths of 2 teens as suspected murder-suicide

February 4, 2018

MARION, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Marion.

Police say 13-year-old Alainee Byer and 17-year-old Corbin Page were found dead inside a house in the 400 block of East Lincoln Street, along with a handgun.

According to police, Alainee’s father was notified that there may be a problem concerning the teens, so he rushed home from work. That’s when he found them unresponsive.

Emergency personnel were immediately called to the home. Both Alainee and Corbin were pronounced dead shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

At this time, police say it appears a breakup led to the incident.

Autopsies for both teen are scheduled for Monday and will be performed at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.

Police say both Alainee and Corbin attended schools within the Mississinewa Community School Corporation. Personnel from RJ Baskett Middle School and the Mississinewa High School have been notified to provide grievance counseling for attending students.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

