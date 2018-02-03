× Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards dies at 74

CHICAGO – Grammy award-winning singer and member of The Temptations Dennis Edwards has died, his wife, Brenda Edwards, confirmed to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Edwards was 74 years old.

His wife told the Post that the Motown legend died at a Chicago area hospital after suffering complications related to meningitis.

“My uncle Dennis Edwards passed away this morning,” Edwards’ nephew, Jason Quebec, posted on social media Friday. “Please keep my family in prayer.”

Edwards was a long-time resident of Florissant, Missouri. He was a Lifetime Achievement recipient in 2013.

The Temptations were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989. The band’s best-known hits include “Papa was a Rollin’ Stone,” “Ain’t no Mountain High Enough,” “My Girl” and “I Can’t Get Next to You.”

February 3 would have been the singer’s 75th birthday.