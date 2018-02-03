Rescue group says 2-month-old puppy stolen from Westfield PetSmart

Posted 5:09 pm, February 3, 2018, by

WESTFIELD, Ind. – An Kokomo- based animal rescue group says a 2-month-old puppy was taken Saturday during an adoption event.

According to a viral Facebook post, “Cleo” was taken from PetSmart located in Greyhound Plaza of Westfield, just north of 146th St. on US 31.

They said a woman around 40, with blonde shoulder length hair wearing a long cream coat stole her during the event.

She is micro chipped and the group said they have filed a report with police.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s