Rescue group says 2-month-old puppy stolen from Westfield PetSmart

WESTFIELD, Ind. – An Kokomo- based animal rescue group says a 2-month-old puppy was taken Saturday during an adoption event.

According to a viral Facebook post, “Cleo” was taken from PetSmart located in Greyhound Plaza of Westfield, just north of 146th St. on US 31.

They said a woman around 40, with blonde shoulder length hair wearing a long cream coat stole her during the event.

She is micro chipped and the group said they have filed a report with police.