EB lanes of 96th St. opened up after serious crash at I-69

Posted 5:25 pm, February 3, 2018, by , Updated at 05:39PM, February 3, 2018

UPDATE – Just before 5:40 p.m., authorities in Fishers said 96th St. was back open after the crash.

Original Story: 

FISHERS, Ind. – Heads up if you’re traveling in Fishers Saturday evening, a serious crash has closed eastbound 96th St. at I-69.

Shortly before 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to that area on the report of a crash.

According to their Twitter, they are currently working to remove occupants and urge motorists to find another route.

The picture shows two ambulances at the scene. We will update this story once more information becomes available.

