× Uber driver taken to hospital after road rage shooting in north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Uber driver was shot during what police described as a road rage incident late Thursday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident started around 11 p.m. near 46th Street and Evanston and ended at 42nd and College.

Investigators said it appeared a black Dodge Charger cut off the Uber driver near 46th and Evanston and then targeted the other driver.

“The individual or individuals inside of the Charger caught back up with the victim and fired several rounds at the vehicle, striking the driver’s side door, which then struck the driver, our victim,” said Capt. Harold Turner with IMPD.

The Uber driver was hit once in the left side. The 32-year-old then drove himself to a nearby fire station and called 911 on the way there. He was conscious and alert when he was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, police said.

It’s unknown if the Uber driver had any passengers or if he’d just dropped someone off. Police said it was also unclear if anyone other than the driver was inside the Charger.

Police are looking for a black Dodge Charger. Anyone who saw a vehicle matching that description in the area around 11 p.m. should contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.