Police at scene of shooting on east side, teen in critical condition

Posted 7:42 pm, February 2, 2018, by , Updated at 08:29PM, February 2, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are at the scene of a shooting Friday night that has left a victim in critical condition.

Just before 7:15 p.m., IMPD officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of E. 30th St. on the report of a shooting.

They confirmed that a victim is in critical condition following the incident.

IMPD said he is a 19-year-old man. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

Police are canvassing the area for potential witnesses.

