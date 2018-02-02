× Police at scene of shooting on east side, teen in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are at the scene of a shooting Friday night that has left a victim in critical condition.

Just before 7:15 p.m., IMPD officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of E. 30th St. on the report of a shooting.

They confirmed that a victim is in critical condition following the incident.

IMPD said he is a 19-year-old man. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

Police are canvassing the area for potential witnesses.