× Plea hearing scheduled for IMPD officer before attempted murder trial

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An IMPD officer is expected to change his plea on Monday after he originally pleaded not guilty.

Adrian “Scott” Aurs was arrested back in the summer of 2016 after he was accused of shooting at an on-duty detective who was at his estranged wife’s apartment to take a report on a domestic dispute.

His trial was originally slated to begin on Monday, but now Aurs has a change of plea hearing scheduled.

The details of the plea agreement are unknown at this time, we have reached out to prosecutors for more information.