Officials announce federal approval to continue the Healthy Indiana Plan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gov. Holcomb joined U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar at Eskenazi Hospital on Friday to announce Indiana gained federal approval to continue its Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP).

The plan, which the state calls a successful alternative to traditional Medicaid, has been approved through Dec. 2020.

This will allow the state to continue health coverage for more than 400,000 low-income adult Hoosiers.

The Healthy Indiana Plan was created in 2007 under Gov. Mitch Daniels. The program was expanded in 2015 by then Gov. Mike Pence with a federal waiver to implement HIP as an alternative to traditional Medicaid expansion.

In addition to continuing HIP for nearly three years and making several administrative adjustments, federal approval allows Indiana to enhance HIP with up to $80 million in funding to support efforts to attack the opioid epidemic.

“Today’s approval is the result of the hard work of Gov. Holcomb, his team and our team at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and serves as a testament to Indiana’s ongoing commitment to improving the lives of its Medicaid beneficiaries,” said Secretary Azar.

Learn more about the state’s program and approval at www.HIP.in.gov.