Local heart attack survivor shares story on National Wear Red day

Indianapolis IND—If you’re headed out this morning, don’t forget to wear red in honor National Wear Red Day.

The day was created by the American Heart Association in 2004 to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and inform people about the warning signs of the number one killer of women.

One Indianapolis survivor is sharing her story, hoping others will pay attention to their heart health.

Tina Brennan wasn’t someone you would expect to have a heart attack.

She was active, ate healthy, and was in her 50’s when the unthinkable happened one day at work.

She was at her desk, when she started feeling nauseous and started sweating.

“I put my head down on my desk and after a few minutes, it went away and if felt perfectly fine,” Brennan said.

An hour later it happened again. This time more intense.

“That’s when I got up from my desk, went into a room where people normally don’t go,” Brennan explained.

After a few minutes, it eventually passed. When Brennan’s coworker heard about what happened, she assumed her blood pressure had dropped and suggested to two grab something to eat.

“I turned around and she was completely slumped over in a chair, I am talking completely out,” said Brennan’s coworker Stephanie Ratliff.

Tina was transported to hospital, where she later woke up and learned the startling news.

Like many women, she says she tried to ignore her heart attack symptoms and now wants other to be on alert.

“Don’t ignore the warning signs, when you don’t feel good, you are the best advocate for your own body,” Brennan said.

Heart attack signs in women

Pain/Pressure in chest

Pain in arm, back, jaw or neck

Lightheadedness

Sweating

Nausea

Shortness of breath

If you have any of these signs, call 911 and get to a hospital right away.